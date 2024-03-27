A spacious family home has been listed for sale in Sheffield with one of the city's biggest and most popular parks directly over the road.

Found along Meadowhead in the south of Sheffield, this three bedroom home has the beautiful Graves Park to the front. The Zoopla listing also says there are a "host of amenities" nearby including shops, supermarkets and sought after schools.

It is said the house has been "improved and extended by the current owner" with the ground floor consisting of a lovely garden room extension to the rear, as well as a modern kitchen and lounge closer to the front.

The first floor features two of the three bedrooms and the first of two bathrooms. Each bedroom has a large window, bringing the benefits of ample natural light and good views over the surrounding areas.

The loft has been converted to a second floor bedroom, accompanied by an en-suite. This too is very bright, but also very spacious meaning you have plenty of space for additional furniture and features if you so please.

1 . Popular park nearby If you're an outdoors person, this property is in a brilliant location - the enormous Graves Park is directly opposite. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Lounge The front room is spacious, with plenty of room for multiple sofas and other furniture. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The kitchen is one of the many areas of this home which has benefitted from improvements made by the current owner. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales