This ‘stunning’ family home is on the market in Rotherham with a guide price of £925,000.

Lincoln Ralph estate agent has recently listed a home on Zoopla, described as an “outstanding detached family home”.

It not only has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and almost 4,000 square feet of living space - but it also boasts south facing gardens, and is situated in the “picturesque and tranquil” hamlet of Brookhouse, north of Laughton-en-le-Morthen.

If you are not busy getting lost in this “immaculate” home, drinking a cup of tea on the balcony, or prancing around the garden that is a third of an acre in size, then this home is also just a short drive to shopping amenities in Rotherham and Sheffield.

Check out photos from the property below, or click here to find out more on Zoopla.

This home is on the market with a guide price of £925,000.

1. Brookhouse home

This home is on the market with a guide price of £925,000. | Zoopla

The home has a third of an acre of land, and a balcony to watch the seasons change.

2. Brookhouse home

The home has a third of an acre of land, and a balcony to watch the seasons change. | Zoopla

While the home has three reception rooms, it also has an open plan kitchen, dining and living area, perfect for hosting guests.

3. Brookhouse home

While the home has three reception rooms, it also has an open plan kitchen, dining and living area, perfect for hosting guests. | Zoopla

This room has fitted oak display shelving.

4. Brookhouse home

This room has fitted oak display shelving. | Zoopla

