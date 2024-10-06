Lincoln Ralph estate agent has recently listed a home on Zoopla, described as an “outstanding detached family home”.

It not only has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and almost 4,000 square feet of living space - but it also boasts south facing gardens, and is situated in the “picturesque and tranquil” hamlet of Brookhouse, north of Laughton-en-le-Morthen.

If you are not busy getting lost in this “immaculate” home, drinking a cup of tea on the balcony, or prancing around the garden that is a third of an acre in size, then this home is also just a short drive to shopping amenities in Rotherham and Sheffield.

Check out photos from the property below, or click here to find out more on Zoopla.

1 . Brookhouse home This home is on the market with a guide price of £925,000. | Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Brookhouse home The home has a third of an acre of land, and a balcony to watch the seasons change. | Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Brookhouse home While the home has three reception rooms, it also has an open plan kitchen, dining and living area, perfect for hosting guests. | Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Brookhouse home This room has fitted oak display shelving. | Zoopla Photo Sales