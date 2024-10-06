Lincoln Ralph estate agent has recently listed a home on Zoopla, described as an “outstanding detached family home”.
It not only has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and almost 4,000 square feet of living space - but it also boasts south facing gardens, and is situated in the “picturesque and tranquil” hamlet of Brookhouse, north of Laughton-en-le-Morthen.
If you are not busy getting lost in this “immaculate” home, drinking a cup of tea on the balcony, or prancing around the garden that is a third of an acre in size, then this home is also just a short drive to shopping amenities in Rotherham and Sheffield.
