Sheffield homes: Own this four-bedroom period cottage soaked in charm and on market in Grenoside for £575,000

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 30th Mar 2025, 17:13 BST

There are some features you can just never find in a new build home, which is period cottages like this one are so striking.

Purple Bricks presents this beautiful, distinctive four-bedroom semi-detached cottage now on the market in Whiteley Lane, near Grenoside, Sheffield, for O.I.R.O £575,000.

This idyllic rural home is soaked in charmed and comes with features that are rare to see - just look at that staircase.

But perhaps the most luxurious features are found in everything outside the home, like the cobbled driveway, the choice of raised patios/seating areas, the ample garden, gorgeous views, and the support for an outdoor jacuzzi.

Take a tour around this one of a kind home with style that just can’t be built today, or visit its page on Purple Bricks for more information.

Enjoy the rustic charm of this four-bedroom home on the market now in Whiteley Lane, near Grenoside in Sheffield.

Four-bedroom period home, Whitely Lane, Sheffield

| Purple Bricks

Welcome to this beautifully presented extended four-bedroom period cottage, built in 1840 and soaked in charm.

Period home

| Purple Bricks

Purple Bricks says this property is ideal for families, professionals, or anyone looking for a stylish and versatile living space.

Stylish living space

| Purple Bricks

The new owners can enjoy being surrounded by peaceful countryside and the nearby Grenoside Woods, while remaining only half a mile from the A61 and M1 motorway links.

Connected

| Purple Bricks

