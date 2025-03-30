Purple Bricks presents this beautiful, distinctive four-bedroom semi-detached cottage now on the market in Whiteley Lane, near Grenoside, Sheffield, for O.I.R.O £575,000.

This idyllic rural home is soaked in charmed and comes with features that are rare to see - just look at that staircase.

But perhaps the most luxurious features are found in everything outside the home, like the cobbled driveway, the choice of raised patios/seating areas, the ample garden, gorgeous views, and the support for an outdoor jacuzzi.

Take a tour around this one of a kind home with style that just can’t be built today, or visit its page on Purple Bricks for more information.

1 . Four-bedroom period home, Whitely Lane, Sheffield Enjoy the rustic charm of this four-bedroom home on the market now in Whiteley Lane, near Grenoside in Sheffield. | Purple Bricks Photo Sales

2 . Period home Welcome to this beautifully presented extended four-bedroom period cottage, built in 1840 and soaked in charm. | Purple Bricks Photo Sales

3 . Stylish living space Purple Bricks says this property is ideal for families, professionals, or anyone looking for a stylish and versatile living space. | Purple Bricks Photo Sales