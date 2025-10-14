Sheffield homes: Prominent office block Commercial House to become 'high quality' apartments
Commercial House on Commercial Street will become 40 ‘high-quality apartments’ after Sheffield City Council granted permission to convert to Glenbrook Investments.
It is the latest office in Sheffield to be converted into residential space.
The Synergy Building on Hartshead is being turned into 108 flats and 10-storey block and The Balance on Pinfold Street will be converted into 173.
Sheffield City Council has set out plans for 18,465 homes in the city centre area between 2022 and 2039 - which could mean up to 35,000 extra residents.
Commercial House was once home to Knights Solicitors and Barclays Bank.
Scott Griffiths, investment director at Glenbrook, said: “Securing consent at Commercial House marks an important milestone in our strategy.
“The scheme’s location is undergoing significant investment and combined with the city’s wider regeneration plans, makes this a compelling residential opportunity for both investors and future residents.
“We have received strong developer interest following approval and are subsequently weighing up whether to bring the scheme forward or agree a sale to a developer.”