Sheffield homes: Own a stunning piece of Little Kelham with this three-bedroom home on market for £360,000

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 29th Mar 2025, 17:08 BST

Anyone who visits Sheffield’s Little Kelham will find it a hard place to forget - and now, a little piece of it is on the market.

Purple Bricks presents this three-bedroom terraced leasehold home in the singular Kelham neighbourhood, on the market now for £360,000.

The Amsterdam-inspired neighbourhood, tucked away on off Alma Street, is unique among places to live in the Steel City and ranks as one of the most sought-after locations in the region. This eco-friendly pocket so close to the city centre has to be seen to be believed.

Even before arriving home, this house has highly rated cafes and restaurants on its doorstep, off road parking and is minutes away from both the city centre, ample culture hotspots and scenic riverside walks.

On the ground floor, the entrance hallway leads to three generously sized double bedrooms, two of which have direct access to a small private outdoor area. A well-appointed bathroom with modern fittings completes this level.

Upstairs, the open-plan living, kitchen, and dining area with its high pitched ceiling creates a bright and welcoming space, leading out onto a private balcony.

With excellent transport links and easy access to Sheffield city centre, it is an ideal choice for those looking to enjoy stylish city living in a thriving community.

Take a look inside with our gallery below, or visit the Purple Bricks website for more information.

