The terraced house on Wade Street in Page Hall, Sheffield, offers a rare opportunity to secure a sizeable property at an affordable price.

The property stands out from typical auction lots as it is move-in ready, with only light updates or cosmetic tweaks needed to modernise and add value.

The home features three well-proportioned bedrooms, a family bathroom and generous living space, making it a practical choice for families, first-time buyers or investors looking for a solid rental prospect.

With an EPC rating of D, it already meets modern energy standards, leaving room for further improvement if desired.

The property will be sold by auction on November 18, 2025, at 9.30am at the Grand Connaught Rooms, Great Queen Street, Covent Garden, London.

Buyers can bid online, by telephone, via proxy or in person, offering flexibility for all interested parties.

With its competitive price and potential to add value, this three-bed terrace represents a strong pre-auction opportunity.

Interested buyers are encouraged to contact the auctioneers now to register their interest.