Sheffield homes: Look inside bargain 3-bed home with huge potential on the market for just £70,000

By Ciara Healy
Published 13th Oct 2025, 10:38 BST

Look inside this bargain three bed home for just £70,000.

The terraced house on Wade Street in Page Hall, Sheffield, offers a rare opportunity to secure a sizeable property at an affordable price.

The property stands out from typical auction lots as it is move-in ready, with only light updates or cosmetic tweaks needed to modernise and add value.

The home features three well-proportioned bedrooms, a family bathroom and generous living space, making it a practical choice for families, first-time buyers or investors looking for a solid rental prospect.

With an EPC rating of D, it already meets modern energy standards, leaving room for further improvement if desired.

The property will be sold by auction on November 18, 2025, at 9.30am at the Grand Connaught Rooms, Great Queen Street, Covent Garden, London.

Buyers can bid online, by telephone, via proxy or in person, offering flexibility for all interested parties.

With its competitive price and potential to add value, this three-bed terrace represents a strong pre-auction opportunity.

Interested buyers are encouraged to contact the auctioneers now to register their interest.

1. Wade Street, Sheffield, South Yorkshire S4

Blundells

Photo Sales

2. Wade Street, Sheffield, South Yorkshire S4

Blundells

Photo Sales

3. Wade Street, Sheffield, South Yorkshire S4

Blundells

Photo Sales

4. Wade Street, Sheffield, South Yorkshire S4

Blundells

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PropertySheffieldInvestorsLondon
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice