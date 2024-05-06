A dormer bungalow house in Sheffield where every bedroom has its own en suite has hit the market for £595,000.

Crucible Homes presents this detached home in Warren Lane, in Chapeltown, where all of its four double bedrooms have their own bathroom - and three have their own dressing rooms.

The estate agents describes it as “standing majestically in its unique design”, with a huge open plan living space downstairs with bi-fold doors opening onto a stunning back garden.

And in the master bedroom are throw-open-wide windows that have an uninterrupted view of the hills nearby.

See our gallery below for a look inside, or visit its page on the Crucible Homes website to learn more.

1 . Warren Lane, Chapeltown This £595,000 four bedroom detached dormer bungalow in Warren Lane, Chapeltown, has hit the market.

2 . Living Room Crucible Homes writes: "As you step through the front door, you enter into an inviting hallway where you are faced with wonderful views."

3 . Patio doors worth throwing open A stunning feature throughout the house are its expansive windows and doors, such as this centrepiece in the dining room and kitchen.

4 . Centrepiece Crucible Homes writes: "The layout to the ground floor living space comprises of; lounge, open plan living - kitchen, dining and secondary seating area, bedroom and bathroom."