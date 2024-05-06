A dormer bungalow house in Sheffield where every bedroom has its own en suite has hit the market for £595,000.
Crucible Homes presents this detached home in Warren Lane, in Chapeltown, where all of its four double bedrooms have their own bathroom - and three have their own dressing rooms.
The estate agents describes it as “standing majestically in its unique design”, with a huge open plan living space downstairs with bi-fold doors opening onto a stunning back garden.
And in the master bedroom are throw-open-wide windows that have an uninterrupted view of the hills nearby.
See our gallery below for a look inside, or visit its page on the Crucible Homes website to learn more.
