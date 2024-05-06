Sheffield homes: Inside this £595,000 dormer bungalow in Chapeltown where all four double bedrooms are ensuite

You have to see the view from the master bedroom’s windows to believe it.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 6th May 2024, 16:43 BST

A dormer bungalow house in Sheffield where every bedroom has its own en suite has hit the market for £595,000.

Crucible Homes presents this detached home in Warren Lane, in Chapeltown, where all of its four double bedrooms have their own bathroom - and three have their own dressing rooms.

The estate agents describes it as “standing majestically in its unique design”, with a huge open plan living space downstairs with bi-fold doors opening onto a stunning back garden.

And in the master bedroom are throw-open-wide windows that have an uninterrupted view of the hills nearby.

See our gallery below for a look inside, or visit its page on the Crucible Homes website to learn more.

This £595,000 four bedroom detached dormer bungalow in Warren Lane, Chapeltown, has hit the market.

1. Warren Lane, Chapeltown

This £595,000 four bedroom detached dormer bungalow in Warren Lane, Chapeltown, has hit the market.

Crucible Homes writes: "As you step through the front door, you enter into an inviting hallway where you are faced with wonderful views."

2. Living Room

Crucible Homes writes: "As you step through the front door, you enter into an inviting hallway where you are faced with wonderful views."

A stunning feature throughout the house are its expansive windows and doors, such as this centrepiece in the dining room and kitchen.

3. Patio doors worth throwing open

A stunning feature throughout the house are its expansive windows and doors, such as this centrepiece in the dining room and kitchen.

Crucible Homes writes: "The layout to the ground floor living space comprises of; lounge, open plan living - kitchen, dining and secondary seating area, bedroom and bathroom."

4. Centrepiece

Crucible Homes writes: "The layout to the ground floor living space comprises of; lounge, open plan living - kitchen, dining and secondary seating area, bedroom and bathroom."

