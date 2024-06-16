This five-bed detached house in the Bradway area of Sheffield is on the housing market with a guide price of £850,000-£875,000.

The three-floor family home has been listed on Zoopla by Whitehorne Estate Agents, who have described the property as being finished to a high contemporary standard, and “perfect” for growing families.

It is located on Twentywell Lane, just a ten minute walk from Dore & Totley Station, and shops, cafes, restaurants and schools. Bradway makes up one of the most affluent areas of the city, and is just a stone’s throw away from the Peak District.

On the property listing, Whitehorne has stated the home has a total floor area of 2,900 square feet. It is “immaculately” presented, with five double bedrooms, three bathrooms, and two reception rooms. It’s set back from the road and has ample off-street parking, as well as a private landscaped garden to the back of the property.

View photos of the property below.

1 . Twentywell Lane A five-bed family home on Twentywell Lane, in the Bradway area of the city, has gone on the market. | Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Twentywell Lane The estate agent has described the property as being finished to a high contemporary standard | Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Twentywell Lane To the rear of the property is a large kitchen/dining/living room, with two sets of bi-folding doors that open onto the garden. | Zoopla Photo Sales