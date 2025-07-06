Sheffield homes: Detached property with must-have kitchen island for only £230,000

A Sheffield bungalow has hit the market boasting a host of must-have modern features including a kitchen island.

The two-bed detached property on Ridal Avenue, Stocksbridge, has two bathrooms, one reception, a breakfast kitchen and an impressive plot of mostly lawn.

It also has ‘items of note’ including a media wall, remote-controlled fire, media points throughout the house and island in the kitchen.

A driveway has room for several cars and there is ‘substantial’ storage under the property and a part-boarded loft with light, power and ladder.

It is on the market with The Property Perspective, on Zoopla, for £229,995.

