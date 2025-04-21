Presented by Whitehornes Independent Estate Agents and sharing the private grounds of Beauchief Hall, on Beauchief Drive, in Dore, Sheffield, this gorgeous three-bedroom barn conversion has come to market for £595,000.

It is listed as a ‘cottage’, but this generously sized conversion is a treat to explore and is a chance to join a private hamlet of just four homes on a stunningly maintained estate.

It is surrounded by 17-acres of manicured lawn, a gated driveway, and its own private lake. If that wasn’t enough, outside the grounds is Gulleys Wood, with a lush green footpath straight to Dore & Totley railway station. Beauty spots like Hathersage and Padley Gorge are just a short drive away.

And that’s not to mention the bright and bracing interiors - a generous-yet-cozy lounge, modern kitchen, high-spec bathroom, three unique bedrooms and a breathtaking hallway wait inside.

At 1,640 sq ft, this ‘cottage’ and the Beauchief Estate outside offers endless room for any owner to explore, suiting retired couples and growing families alike.

A stunning and unique three-bedroom barn conversion for £595,000 A one-of-a-kind opportunity to buy a home sharing the private grounds of Beauchief Hall in Dore, Sheffield, has come to market in the form of this gorgeous three-bedroom cottage made from a barn conversion, now on the market for £595,000.

Step inside Before we explore the jawdropping grounds, let's step inside. Stonework, timber beams and thoughtful updates create a distinctive blend of old and new throughout in this Grade II listed home.

Sleek and modern interior The front door steps into a bespoke kitchen-diner that balances rustic character with sleek modern design, welcoming you into this 1,640 sq. ft home. A breakfast bar, visible on the right, looks out over the impeccable grounds.

Bright, expansive hallway Leading off of the lounge incredible hall to the bathroom and the second bedroom. All these mirrors are not only doors to storage, but together with the skylights help to make an otherwise modest space bright and expansive.