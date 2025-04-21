Presented by Whitehornes Independent Estate Agents and sharing the private grounds of Beauchief Hall, on Beauchief Drive, in Dore, Sheffield, this gorgeous three-bedroom barn conversion has come to market for £595,000.
It is listed as a ‘cottage’, but this generously sized conversion is a treat to explore and is a chance to join a private hamlet of just four homes on a stunningly maintained estate.
It is surrounded by 17-acres of manicured lawn, a gated driveway, and its own private lake. If that wasn’t enough, outside the grounds is Gulleys Wood, with a lush green footpath straight to Dore & Totley railway station. Beauty spots like Hathersage and Padley Gorge are just a short drive away.
And that’s not to mention the bright and bracing interiors - a generous-yet-cozy lounge, modern kitchen, high-spec bathroom, three unique bedrooms and a breathtaking hallway wait inside.
At 1,640 sq ft, this ‘cottage’ and the Beauchief Estate outside offers endless room for any owner to explore, suiting retired couples and growing families alike.
View our gallery below for a look at this incredible opportunity, or visit its page on Zoopla for more information.
