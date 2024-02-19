A two bedroom home with a new, modern bathroom has been listed for sale in a popular part of Sheffield.

Located on Walkley Road, in Walkley, this £210,000 home is described as being "realistically priced for a quick sale" on the Zoopla listing by Blundells.

It features a good sized driveway offering off-road parking and a side garden with lawn and patio areas.

Inside, the ground floor consists of a hall, a dining/living room and kitchen. A unique archway acts as the separation point between the lounge and dining spaces.

Upstairs, the two bedrooms are accompanied by the modern bathroom suite, which has been recently fitted. The bedrooms can be used for other purposes as well, with the second bedroom currently being utilised as a home office space.

