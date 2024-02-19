News you can trust since 1887
8 bright Sheffield photos inside two bedroom home with new bathroom 'realistically priced for a quick sale'

It is found in a popular part of Sheffield.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 19th Feb 2024, 17:25 GMT

A two bedroom home with a new, modern bathroom has been listed for sale in a popular part of Sheffield.

Located on Walkley Road, in Walkley, this £210,000 home is described as being "realistically priced for a quick sale" on the Zoopla listing by Blundells.

It features a good sized driveway offering off-road parking and a side garden with lawn and patio areas.

Inside, the ground floor consists of a hall, a dining/living room and kitchen. A unique archway acts as the separation point between the lounge and dining spaces.

Upstairs, the two bedrooms are accompanied by the modern bathroom suite, which has been recently fitted. The bedrooms can be used for other purposes as well, with the second bedroom currently being utilised as a home office space.

The living room features a unique arch feature separating the lounge and dining areas.

1. Living room

The living room features a unique arch feature separating the lounge and dining areas. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

The kitchen is found to the rear of the house, providing access to the garden.

2. Kitchen

The kitchen is found to the rear of the house, providing access to the garden. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

The garden has a lawn area and a wooden patio for garden furniture.

3. Garden

The garden has a lawn area and a wooden patio for garden furniture. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

It appears the garden captures the sun brilliantly in brighter weather.

4. Sunny garden

It appears the garden captures the sun brilliantly in brighter weather. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

