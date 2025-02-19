Found on Robinson Avenue near Darnall, Sheffield, the property is said to be in a “convenient location”, according to the Purplebricks listing.

It is said to be “perfect for a growing family” with ample living space and a private rear garden.

There is a separate driveway and garage outside the house offering storage options and parking.

On the ground floor, you find a “welcoming” hallway, a “modern and generously sized kitchen” and a bright lounge overlooking the garden.

The first floor houses bedroom one and bedroom four. Bedroom one is the largest and has an en-suite shower room attached.

A family bathroom is found on the second floor, along with bedrooms two, three and five.

Bedroom two is the other spacious double room, whilst the other rooms offer space for single beds or versatility for storage or offices.