It needs some work, but this historic Sheffield home has bags of potential to become a beautiful property

Published 18th Nov 2024, 10:52 GMT

Taking on a property project is a unique investment to make, but doing so allows you to remake a charming, large home like this one into your own.

It is found on Kent Road around Meersbrook and Heeley in Sheffield. The location puts it in close proximity to amenities on Chesterfield Road and, just beyond that, Abbeydale Road.

The listing on Zoopla says the property does “require a scheme of refurbishment and modernisation”, but that it provides a “unique opportunity” to renovate a historic home in your own image.

It is said to be on a “generous” quarter-acre plot, with an outdoor space to the rear which has the potential to be a “beautiful garden or outdoor space”.

It is a three bedroom home with accommodation set over three floors. All three of those bedrooms are on the top floor (the first floor) along with a w.c.

On the ground floor, you have a dining room and lounge space and below them, on the lower ground floor, the kitchen and a bathroom.

You gain access to the rear garden through the kitchen and access the front of the house via the ground floor.

1. Bags of potential

2. Needs 'a scheme of refurbishment'

3. Lounge area

4. Dining area

