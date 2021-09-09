Sheffield home 'needing complete renovation' sells for £62, 000 above asking price
A three bedroom semi detached house in Sheffield described as needing complete renovation still sold for £62,000 above the guide price.
The property on Birklands Avenue, Handsworth, had a guide price of £110,000 but sold at auction for £172,000.
The online auction was held by Mark Jenkinson and senior partner Adrian Little said the house needed complete renovation. It is on a larger than average plot with driveway, garage and room to extend.
