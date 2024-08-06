Sheffield houses: Perfect family home with STUNNING OPEN PLAN KITCHEN for sale in 'bustling' neighbourhood

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 6th Aug 2024, 11:22 BST

A beautiful three bedroom family home in a “bustling” neighbourhood in Sheffield is up for sale on the local property market.

Described on Zoopla as being the “perfect blend of character and modern living”, this family home is found in Meersbrook, Sheffield, putting you close to local amenities, schools and parks.

The open plan kitchen is said to be the “highlight of this property” with large windows bringing in lots of light which reflects of the modern facade and rebounding to all corners of the room.

It is joined accompanied by a dining space and, towards the front of the house, a living room.

Two bedrooms and the contemporary bathroom are found on the first floor. The smaller bedroom two is said to provide that extra space for a growing family or is great for those needing a home office.

Bedroom three is found in the attic/second floor. It has a designated storage cupboard and is very large and spacious.

The house has a stunning, green, modern garden to the rear and a good-sized cellar for additional storage.

1. Meersbrook

Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. Living room

Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. Dining room

Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. Kitchen

Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldPropertyZoopla
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice