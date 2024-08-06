Described on Zoopla as being the “perfect blend of character and modern living”, this family home is found in Meersbrook, Sheffield, putting you close to local amenities, schools and parks.

The open plan kitchen is said to be the “highlight of this property” with large windows bringing in lots of light which reflects of the modern facade and rebounding to all corners of the room.

It is joined accompanied by a dining space and, towards the front of the house, a living room.

Two bedrooms and the contemporary bathroom are found on the first floor. The smaller bedroom two is said to provide that extra space for a growing family or is great for those needing a home office.

Bedroom three is found in the attic/second floor. It has a designated storage cupboard and is very large and spacious.

The house has a stunning, green, modern garden to the rear and a good-sized cellar for additional storage.