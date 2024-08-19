The house, found in Ecclesfield, is a traditional Sheffield end-of-terrace with two rooms downstairs and two rooms upstairs.

On the ground floor you will find the lounge and kitchen. The front door enters directly into the living space and the rear garden is accessed from the kitchen.

A small hall in the centre of the house leads up to the first floor, where you will find bedroom one and a large bathroom.

Bedroom two is on the second floor where there previously would have been attic storage space.

The house has a guide price of £150,000 - the lowest asking price of any house on Purplebricks, be it detached, a semi or a terrace.