8 jaw-dropping photos which show why his Page Hall 'project' is one of the cheapest in Sheffield

It has just hit the local property market

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 31st Jan 2024, 15:05 GMT

A two bedroom home in Sheffield is set to be sold in a national online auction this month with a starting price of just £15,000.

Found on Lloyd Street in Page Hall, the mid-terraced house is in need of a renovation and is said to be "ideally suited for an investor/first time buyer" on the Zoopla listing by Auction House South Yorkshire.

Experts at the auction house have predicted that, once renovated, the home will yield a rental income of £650pcm.

It consists of a living room, kitchen/diner, two bedrooms and a shower room. It also has a good sized garden and an outbuilding to the rear.

The £15,000 guide price is not a definitive sale price, as prospective buyers will compete to buy the property through the online auction on February 12 and 13.

This two bedroom home is one of the cheapest houses for sale in Sheffield at £15,000. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

1. Available at auction

This two bedroom home is one of the cheapest houses for sale in Sheffield at £15,000. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

The house is in need of renovation. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

2. Project home

The house is in need of renovation. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

The ground floor currently comprises of a living room and a kitchen/diner. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

3. Living room

The ground floor currently comprises of a living room and a kitchen/diner. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

There are two bedrooms on the first floor. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

4. Bedroom

There are two bedrooms on the first floor. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

