A two bedroom home in Sheffield is set to be sold in a national online auction this month with a starting price of just £15,000.

Found on Lloyd Street in Page Hall, the mid-terraced house is in need of a renovation and is said to be "ideally suited for an investor/first time buyer" on the Zoopla listing by Auction House South Yorkshire.

Experts at the auction house have predicted that, once renovated, the home will yield a rental income of £650pcm.

It consists of a living room, kitchen/diner, two bedrooms and a shower room. It also has a good sized garden and an outbuilding to the rear.

The £15,000 guide price is not a definitive sale price, as prospective buyers will compete to buy the property through the online auction on February 12 and 13.

