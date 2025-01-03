The property can be found on Zoopla and has a guide price of £230,000.

A small garden is located out the back of the house, but could arguably be the biggest gem in this property as it puts you in an excellent position to take in the stunning views.

You can look out over an expanse of Sheffield’s most popular suburbs including Malin Bridge, Loxley and more with the best views from the window of bedroom three in the attic.

Bedrooms one and two are found on the first floor, along with a family bathroom.

A bright living room and modern kitchen/diner are found on the ground floor, with a cellar below.

The house is located on Walkley Road, close to the junction with South Road which is packed with brilliant local shops and businesses including Aesthete Coffee and Kitchen, Woods Fitness, Vito’s Italian Restaurant and Gerry’s Bakery.

A regular bus service runs through the area which connects Walkley with Hillsborough, Crookes, Broomhill and Sheffield city centre.