A three bedroom Sheffield home with a large, beautiful garden has been listed for sale.

The house, on Larch Hill in Handsworth, has been advertised on Zoopla by the estate agency Key2Go.

On the ground floor you find an entrance hall - which features the stairs to the first floor and a uniquely placed toilet - a kitchen and a lounge.

All three of the bedrooms are found on the first floor along with a bathroom.

This bathroom is finished with a bath, toilet and sink.

A large garden with a far-reaching lawn is found to the rear. There is plenty of outdoor storage with two different sheds in the images.

Immediately outside the back door, a paved area is elevated above the lawn - offering an excellent position to supervise the children as the play.

