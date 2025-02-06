The house, on Larch Hill in Handsworth, has been advertised on Zoopla by the estate agency Key2Go.

On the ground floor you find an entrance hall - which features the stairs to the first floor and a uniquely placed toilet - a kitchen and a lounge.

All three of the bedrooms are found on the first floor along with a bathroom.

This bathroom is finished with a bath, toilet and sink.

A large garden with a far-reaching lawn is found to the rear. There is plenty of outdoor storage with two different sheds in the images.

Immediately outside the back door, a paved area is elevated above the lawn - offering an excellent position to supervise the children as the play.