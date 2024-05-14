A huge, four bedroom home in one of Sheffield’s most tight-knit communties is being sold for less than £400,000.

Found near the tram lines to the city centre, this Hillsborough home on Withens Avenue has over 1,820 sq ft of floor space. The Zoopla listing suggests prospective buyers get an early viewing, as the estate agents (Saxton Mee) believe it could go fast.

The house provides spacious accommodation over four levels. Entry is on the ground floor, which features a bright lounge and a huge kitchen/diner. The lower ground floor features a play room for children and access to the rear garden.

The four bedrooms are located on the first and second floors. The master bedroom is especially large, with additional storage in the walk-in wardrobe leading to the en-suite.

Bedrooms three and four are on the second floor, both with large windows bringing in floods of light.

