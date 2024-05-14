Sheffield houses: Inside huge Hillsborough home with four bedrooms and price tag below £400,000

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 14th May 2024, 12:12 BST

Hillsborough Park, Sheffield Supertram and Sheffield Wednesday are just short walks away.

A huge, four bedroom home in one of Sheffield’s most tight-knit communties is being sold for less than £400,000.

Found near the tram lines to the city centre, this Hillsborough home on Withens Avenue has over 1,820 sq ft of floor space. The Zoopla listing suggests prospective buyers get an early viewing, as the estate agents (Saxton Mee) believe it could go fast.

The house provides spacious accommodation over four levels. Entry is on the ground floor, which features a bright lounge and a huge kitchen/diner. The lower ground floor features a play room for children and access to the rear garden.

The four bedrooms are located on the first and second floors. The master bedroom is especially large, with additional storage in the walk-in wardrobe leading to the en-suite.

Bedrooms three and four are on the second floor, both with large windows bringing in floods of light.

This huge four-bedroom home is found just down the road from the lovely Hillsborough Park.

The property is listed with a guide price of £375,000.

The rooms are incredibly spacious and the ground floor lounge benefits greatly from the large windows.

The kitchen/diner to the rear of the house provides access to the ground floor balcony, overlooking the garden one floor below.

