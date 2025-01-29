Sheffield-headquartered Honey launches partnerships division with four sites and £60m in forward sales
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Called Partnerships by Honey, the division is working with local authorities, private rented sector (PRS) providers, registered social landlords and housing associations to deliver its partnership projects.
Honey will provide the affordable new homes in Holmewood and Duckmanton, both near Chesterfield; Low Moor, near Bradford and Witham St Hughs, near Lincoln.
The housebuilder has agreed partnerships with registered provider Together Housing for a proposed 60 new homes in Holmewood and three other soon to be announced providers for the Duckmanton, Low Moor and Witham St Hughs sites.
In addition, Honey is currently agreeing terms on a further two partnerships sites to deliver another 238 units.
Founded in October 2022, Honey is backed by private equity firm Alchemy Partners and its Alchemy Special Opportunities Fund IV which has £937m of fully committed capital.
Honey chief executive, Mark Mitchell, said: “Our stated social purpose is to make more homes available to those people who need them most, and that is exactly what Partnerships by Honey will do.
“Our refreshing approach to housebuilding is reflected in our approach to partnerships. We think differently to enhance the traditional model by adding insight and value at every stage.
“We are very pleased to have secured our first four partnerships with some excellent providers. Our intention is to scale this very important aspect of our business to play our part in helping deliver the government’s social and affordable housing targets.”
Honey currently has 13 developments across Yorkshire and the Midlands. These range from Iris in Goldthorpe, near Barnsley, to Homes by Honey at Thoresby Vale in Edwinstowe, Nottinghamshire.
For further information on Honey visit www.homesbyhoney.co.uk.