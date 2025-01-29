Sheffield-headquartered Honey launches partnerships division with four sites and £60m in forward sales

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield-headquartered housebuilder Honey has launched a partnerships division after securing four sites to deliver 286 affordable new homes across Yorkshire and Derbyshire with forward sales revenues of £60m.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Called Partnerships by Honey, the division is working with local authorities, private rented sector (PRS) providers, registered social landlords and housing associations to deliver its partnership projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Honey will provide the affordable new homes in Holmewood and Duckmanton, both near Chesterfield; Low Moor, near Bradford and Witham St Hughs, near Lincoln.

The housebuilder has agreed partnerships with registered provider Together Housing for a proposed 60 new homes in Holmewood and three other soon to be announced providers for the Duckmanton, Low Moor and Witham St Hughs sites.

Launched - Honey's partnership division has secured four sites and £60m in forward sales (CGI illustrative of proposed house types at Holmewood, Chesterfield)

In addition, Honey is currently agreeing terms on a further two partnerships sites to deliver another 238 units.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded in October 2022, Honey is backed by private equity firm Alchemy Partners and its Alchemy Special Opportunities Fund IV which has £937m of fully committed capital.

Honey chief executive, Mark Mitchell, said: “Our stated social purpose is to make more homes available to those people who need them most, and that is exactly what Partnerships by Honey will do.

“Our refreshing approach to housebuilding is reflected in our approach to partnerships. We think differently to enhance the traditional model by adding insight and value at every stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are very pleased to have secured our first four partnerships with some excellent providers. Our intention is to scale this very important aspect of our business to play our part in helping deliver the government’s social and affordable housing targets.”

Honey currently has 13 developments across Yorkshire and the Midlands. These range from Iris in Goldthorpe, near Barnsley, to Homes by Honey at Thoresby Vale in Edwinstowe, Nottinghamshire.

For further information on Honey visit www.homesbyhoney.co.uk.