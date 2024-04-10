A two bedroom semi-detached home with lovely views across the north of Sheffield is up for sale.

The house, listed on Zoopla with a £180,000 guide price, is found on Creswick Greave Close and backs onto the extensive green fields separating Ecclesfield, Parson Cross and Grenoside.

It is close to a number of local schools, such as St Thomas More and Monteney Primary Schools, and green spaces, like the Yew Lane Open Space, Colley Park, Ecclesfield Park and Parson Cross Park.

The house has been refurbished by the current owners, creating a modern interior with an easy-to-navigate layout.

The ground floor features a bright lounge and a new kitchen/dining room. The first floor houses the two bedrooms, one of which is being used as an office/study space, and a modern bathroom.

It has a beautiful garden to the rear and from the top floor you can take in views right across the nearby fields.

