Sheffield Houses: Modern two bedroom home with lovely green views on the market at £180,000

The house looks over green fields between Grenoside, Parson Cross and Ecclesfield.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 10th Apr 2024, 11:28 BST

A two bedroom semi-detached home with lovely views across the north of Sheffield is up for sale.

The house, listed on Zoopla with a £180,000 guide price, is found on Creswick Greave Close and backs onto the extensive green fields separating Ecclesfield, Parson Cross and Grenoside.

Get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails

It is close to a number of local schools, such as St Thomas More and Monteney Primary Schools, and green spaces, like the Yew Lane Open Space, Colley Park, Ecclesfield Park and Parson Cross Park.

The house has been refurbished by the current owners, creating a modern interior with an easy-to-navigate layout.

The ground floor features a bright lounge and a new kitchen/dining room. The first floor houses the two bedrooms, one of which is being used as an office/study space, and a modern bathroom.

It has a beautiful garden to the rear and from the top floor you can take in views right across the nearby fields.

S5 has a lot quality schools and green spaces making it an excellent family area.

1. Creswick Greave Close

S5 has a lot quality schools and green spaces making it an excellent family area. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The house has a bright and modern feel.

2. Lounge

The house has a bright and modern feel. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The kitchen/diner provides access to the rear garden. It is very spacious and includes a whole lot of storage space.

3. Kitchen/Dining room

The kitchen/diner provides access to the rear garden. It is very spacious and includes a whole lot of storage space. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This lovely looking hallway is found just inside the front door.

4. Hallway

This lovely looking hallway is found just inside the front door. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:NorthSheffieldProperty

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.