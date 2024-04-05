Sheffield houses: Inside former barn in Grenoside transformed into four bedroom home worth nearly £1,000,000

It has a number of lovely features, including a home gym, sauna, cinema room and outdoor courtyards.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 5th Apr 2024, 11:37 BST

A four bedroom stone barn conversion in Sheffield is being sold on the local property market for just shy of £1,000,000.

The house, listed on Zoopla by Hunters, has a guide price of £950,000. The accommodation wraps around a central courtyard, which is the first of two, beautiful outdoor spaces this property has.

The ground floor consists of a modern kitchen/diner, hallway, utility room, w.c, cinema room, sitting room with a bar area, study, home gym and a sauna.

The four bedrooms and a four-piece family bathroom are found upstairs - as well as two en-suites in bedrooms two and three.

The master bedroom and cinema room below provide access to the fully enclosed rear deck. Images show it benefits from tremendous sunlight during good weather and it offers a more private outdoor space to relax in than the front courtyard.

This four bedroom home in Sheffield could be yours for just short of £1,000,000.

1. Grenoside

Photo: Zoopla

This modern, "industrial style" kitchen is the first room you walk into using the main entrance doors.

2. Kitchen/diner

Photo: Zoopla

The dining area is the raised breakfast bar.

3. Breakfast bar

Photo: Zoopla

The sitting room is large and spacious - offering access to the study.

4. Sitting room

Photo: Zoopla

