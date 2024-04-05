A four bedroom stone barn conversion in Sheffield is being sold on the local property market for just shy of £1,000,000.

The house, listed on Zoopla by Hunters, has a guide price of £950,000. The accommodation wraps around a central courtyard, which is the first of two, beautiful outdoor spaces this property has.

The ground floor consists of a modern kitchen/diner, hallway, utility room, w.c, cinema room, sitting room with a bar area, study, home gym and a sauna.

The four bedrooms and a four-piece family bathroom are found upstairs - as well as two en-suites in bedrooms two and three.

The master bedroom and cinema room below provide access to the fully enclosed rear deck. Images show it benefits from tremendous sunlight during good weather and it offers a more private outdoor space to relax in than the front courtyard.

