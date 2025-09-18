Idyllic period cottage in Sheffield four beds, cottage charm and countryside living for £575,000 | Purplebricks

A rare and gorgeous cottage-style home in Grenoside.

Nestled on Whitley Lane in the desirable hamlet of Whitley, Grenoside (Sheffield), this beautifully presented four-bedroom period cottage is listed for £575,000. Filled with original character, a large garden, and a stone-cobbled driveway, it blends rural peace with practical family living.

To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here.

Inside, you’ll find a cosy lounge with log burner, flag-stone flooring in parts, and generous reception rooms perfect for entertaining or relaxing. The kitchen/diner is bright and open, with garden views and patio access. Upstairs there are three sizeable bedrooms, character features across the home, and a fourth bedroom in the original attic-room flexible space for guests, office or studio.

Outside, the cottage sits on a large plot with mature gardens, expansive patio for outdoor dining, a stone cobbled driveway with room for multiple cars, an EV charging point, and potential for installing an electric gate.

At a glance

This four-bedroom semi-detached period cottage in Whitley, Sheffield is listed for £575,000

Features include log burner lounge, original features like flagged kitchen flooring, and bright open kitchen/dining room

Bedrooms include three on first floor, plus attic-room conversion offering flexible space Large mature gardens, expansive patio, stone cobbled driveway with EV charging point and potential electric gate

Freehold property in a tranquil hamlet yet close to A61/M1 motorway links; excellent blend of country and convenience.

