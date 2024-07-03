Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A two-year revamp of a Sheffield tower block has completed and flats are on sale from £168,000.

Velocity Tower on St Mary’s Gate overlooking the Waitrose roundabout has 169 units made up of studio, one and two bedroom apartments.

Opened in 2008, it closed in late 2022 for a refurbishment and all residents had to leave.

Velocity Tower flats are on the market after a revamp. | Velocity

Now developer, Dubai-based Select Group, is looking for investors to buy, and young professionals to rent, flats in the 21-storey building.