Sheffield flats: Two-year revamp of Velocity Tower completes and flats for 'young professionals' go on sale
Velocity Tower on St Mary’s Gate overlooking the Waitrose roundabout has 169 units made up of studio, one and two bedroom apartments.
Opened in 2008, it closed in late 2022 for a refurbishment and all residents had to leave.
Now developer, Dubai-based Select Group, is looking for investors to buy, and young professionals to rent, flats in the 21-storey building.
Development director Stephen Allsop, said: “Our transformation of Velocity Tower puts us in a prime position to redefine the city’s residential market. The building provides a high quality residence that will meet the needs of the young professionals flocking to Sheffield to take advantage of the city’s blend of fast paced growth and enhanced levels of work life balance.”
