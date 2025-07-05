Sheffield 'fixer upper' offers bags of space at a knock down £210,000

A significant number of buyers are on the look out for a bargain that they can transform into something reflecting their taste. And if they don’t mind getting their hands dirty and have a few skills then all the better.
Zoopla has a whole section devoted to ‘fixer uppers’ - homes with bags of potential at a knock down price.
This three-bed semi on Judith Road, Aston, Sheffield, requires a ‘scheme of modernisation and refurbishment’.
But look what you get for just £210,000: three beds, two baths, two receptions, drive, garage, a ‘generously-sized’ rear garden and a fully-enclosed, ‘substantial’ decked area.
On the market with 2Roost, the estate agent highlights the home’s position near Junction 31 of the M1 and short drive to Crystal Peaks and Rother Valley Country Park.
