Sheffield 'fixer upper' offers bags of space at a knock down £210,000

A significant number of buyers are on the look out for a bargain that they can transform into something reflecting their taste. And if they don’t mind getting their hands dirty and have a few skills then all the better.

Zoopla has a whole section devoted to ‘fixer uppers’ - homes with bags of potential at a knock down price.

This three-bed semi on Judith Road, Aston, Sheffield, requires a ‘scheme of modernisation and refurbishment’.

But look what you get for just £210,000: three beds, two baths, two receptions, drive, garage, a ‘generously-sized’ rear garden and a fully-enclosed, ‘substantial’ decked area.