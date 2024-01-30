A huge family home in one of Sheffield's leafiest suburbs is up for sale with a guide price of £650,000.

Located in Beauchief, on Hutcliffe Wood Road, this beautiful home has been "fully refurbished and significantly extended" by the current vendors. It also comes with what the Redbrik listing calls a "low maintenance garden" which is "perfect for those who value outdoor living".

The heart of this home is certainly the huge open plan space to the rear of the home. Extended into the garden as part of the refurbishment, it features the kitchen, a sitting area, a dining area and a snug-like area - all encompassed by the flood of natural light from the bi-fold doors and skylight above.

A seperate lounge can be found to the front of the house, near the stairs taking you up to the first floor and the four double bedrooms.

The master bedroom is, expectedly, the largest and most impressive. The large bedroom space is accompanied by a stunning, modern en-suite and plenty of storage around a dressing area.

The contemporary style is consist throughout, even into the family bathroom on the first floor, which is completed with a walk-in shower, sink, toilet and a lovely bath.

The second floor is dominated by an occassional room, which has loads of potential for a range of uses.

