A £190,000 family home in the north of Sheffield has been listed for sale with three bedrooms.

The property, found on Malin Road near to Hillsborough and the Malin Bridge trams stop, has been listed on the property site Zoopla by estate agents, Saxton Mee.

It is a spacious home, with three floors of accommodation and a cellar. The ground floor features the lounge and a bright kitchen/diner, whilst the first floor houses two of the three bedrooms and a family bathroom.

There is a long garden to the rear, with both lawn and decking spaces for play and relaxation.

The house is in a strong location for a number of local schools, including Forge Valley School, Malin Bridge Primary and Shooters Grove Primary.

