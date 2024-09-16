Sheffield faces soaring housing repair claims

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield City Council is facing a mounting crisis as housing disrepair claims have surged to unprecedented levels, leaving the council grappling with skyrocketing costs and a growing backlog of repairs. As the council scrambles to tackle this escalating issue, questions are being raised about the root causes and the long-term impact on both residents and local government resources.

Sheffield City Council has been grappling with a dramatic rise in housing disrepair claims, with the number of new claims soaring from just 117 in April 2018 to an eye-watering 1,970 by April 2023, according to a recently published report. This sharp increase has come with a staggering financial cost: the council’s expenses, including legal fees and compensation, have ballooned from £292,655 in 2018-19 to an astonishing £2.98 million by 2022-23. A 920% jump.

In just the first four months of the 2023-24 financial year, the council had already spent over £1.3 million addressing these cases. This upward trend mirrors national patterns, as Inside Housing research revealed that legal costs for councils across England nearly doubled between 2017-18 and 2020-21, while the number of cases surged by 132%.

Sheffield’s report, presented to its housing policy committee, attributes this rise to several factors, including a backlog of non-urgent repairs during the COVID-19 pandemic and changes in legislation, which came into full force in March 2020. This law empowers tenants to take legal action if their homes fail to meet basic standards of human habitation.

The report highlights a significant shift in how compensation is distributed in these cases. Whereas tenants used to receive around 52% of the damages, this figure has now dropped to 30%, with a larger portion going to solicitors.

Despite the continuing rise in cases, the council is optimistic that it may have reached the peak, forecasting that future cases could stabilize at 50 to 70 per month, or around 500 to 840 per year. This is far higher than pre-pandemic levels but more manageable than the recent surge.

In response, the council has introduced a new triage system to improve its handling of disrepair claims. This process ensures that residents speak directly with council staff, in-house teams handle repair assessments, and residents are directed to the council's complaints process if they haven't previously reported repair issues. The council has been working to complete as many repairs as possible over the past 12 to 18 months, though challenges remain due to the sheer volume of cases and limited resources.

To further address the issue, the council is rolling out an early-resolution improvement plan. This includes recruiting a specialist surveyor for complex cases, hiring more staff, and researching the use of environmental sensors to detect damp and mould in affected homes. The council is also looking to invest in additional repair teams to speed up the completion of work orders. Currently, only 6.5% of repairs are completed within the target of 55 days—far below the desired 95%.

While progress has been made, with the number of cases completed each month increasing, the council acknowledges that more needs to be done to overcome these challenges and prevent future backlogs from forming.