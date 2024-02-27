A beautiful four bedroom dormer bungalow in Sheffield has been listed for sale at £715,000.

The property sits on a very generous plot, with what the Zoopla listing describes as "fabulous gardens".

Two bedrooms, including a master with en-suite, are found on the ground floor, with two more bedrooms on the first floor.

The rest of the property consists of two reception rooms, a bright conservatory, modern kitchen and a utility room. There is also a lot of storage upstairs.

The garden could well be the star of the show. It is very large and, during the summer months, is clearly very green. It has a lovely patio area for sitting and enjoying the outdoors, as well as an extensive lawn for children or even grandchildren to play.

1 . Leafy area You may be unsurprised, based on the greenery, to discover this four bedroom home is located in Dore. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Garden The property comes with a huge garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Lounge This large lounge is found to the front of the house. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Dining room This dining room is currently being used more as a second reception room. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales