12 lovely Sheffield photos of £715,000 Dore bungalow with four bedrooms and 'fabulous gardens'

This Sheffield property is surrounded by greenery.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 27th Feb 2024, 12:01 GMT

A beautiful four bedroom dormer bungalow in Sheffield has been listed for sale at £715,000.

The property sits on a very generous plot, with what the Zoopla listing describes as "fabulous gardens".

Two bedrooms, including a master with en-suite, are found on the ground floor, with two more bedrooms on the first floor.

The rest of the property consists of two reception rooms, a bright conservatory, modern kitchen and a utility room. There is also a lot of storage upstairs.

The garden could well be the star of the show. It is very large and, during the summer months, is clearly very green. It has a lovely patio area for sitting and enjoying the outdoors, as well as an extensive lawn for children or even grandchildren to play.

You may be unsurprised, based on the greenery, to discover this four bedroom home is located in Dore.

1. Leafy area

You may be unsurprised, based on the greenery, to discover this four bedroom home is located in Dore.

The property comes with a huge garden.

2. Garden

The property comes with a huge garden.

This large lounge is found to the front of the house.

3. Lounge

This large lounge is found to the front of the house.

This dining room is currently being used more as a second reception room.

4. Dining room

This dining room is currently being used more as a second reception room.

