The house has a large driveway and a double garage | Purplebricks

Well-presented Sheffield home offering versatile family accommodation, en-suites, double garage, and a private garden

This beautifully presented four-bedroom detached home on Green Lane, Sheffield, is perfect for families seeking space, style, and convenience in a sought-after location. With no chain, it offers a rare opportunity to move straight into a home designed for modern family living.

The ground floor welcomes you into a bright and inviting hallway leading to a generous lounge, ideal for relaxing or entertaining. A modern kitchen flows effortlessly into the dining room, creating a sociable space for family meals.

Also on this level is a conveniently located WC and a fourth bedroom, perfect as a guest room, study, or flexible living space.

The modern kitchen has fitted appliances | Purplebricks

Upstairs, the property continues to impress with two double bedrooms, including a master suite with its own en-suite shower room, alongside a contemporary family bathroom and an additional bedroom, offering ample accommodation for family members.

The lower ground floor provides a versatile space with a large bedroom featuring en-suite facilities, ideal for guests, older children, or a home office. This floor also offers direct access to an extensive double garage, providing secure parking and excellent storage.

Externally, the property benefits from a private driveway at the front and a well-maintained, secluded garden at the rear, offering a peaceful outdoor retreat for relaxation or play.

Situated close to reputable schools, local amenities, and excellent transport links, this home combines practicality, style, and convenience, making it a superb choice for families looking to enjoy life in one of Sheffield’s most desirable neighbourhoods.

