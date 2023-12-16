News you can trust since 1887
9 amazing Sheffield photos inside the comfortable and bright Crookes apartment now for sale

The hilltop position of this popular suburb offers great views over Sheffield city centre.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 16th Dec 2023, 09:00 GMT

A big and bright "luxury" apartment in a stone building in Sheffield has been listed on the local housing market for £285,000.

Located in the heart of popular Crookes, this School Road property has three bedrooms and one bathroom. There are large windows all around, bringing in lots of light for a very homely feel.

The listing on Zoopla, by Whitehornes Estate Agents, describes the property as a "fabulous, three bedroomed first floor apartment" which is "perfect" for the professional couple or a first time buyer.

A lengthy entrance hall runs deep into the flat, providing access to bedrooms one and two - before them is the modern shower room, which is fitted with a toilet, sink and, of course, a shower.

If you turn left after coming into the front door, you will find yourself looking at a short staircase. This leads up to a mezzanine, which houses a dressing room and a spacious bedroom.

The bedroom has a railing, which allows you to look down on the open plan living/kitchen/dining area below. This space is really bright and spacious, in part thanks to the enormous windows to the exterior side.

School Road is in the heart of Crookes. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

1. Very popular area

School Road is in the heart of Crookes. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

This large living space is very homely. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

2. Living room

This large living space is very homely. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

The kitchen is a good size. Additional worktop space is provided by the island. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

3. Kitchen

The kitchen is a good size. Additional worktop space is provided by the island. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

Bedroom 1 receives lots of light thanks to the large windows. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

4. Bedroom

Bedroom 1 receives lots of light thanks to the large windows. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

