The hilltop position of this popular suburb offers great views over Sheffield city centre.

A big and bright "luxury" apartment in a stone building in Sheffield has been listed on the local housing market for £285,000.

Located in the heart of popular Crookes, this School Road property has three bedrooms and one bathroom. There are large windows all around, bringing in lots of light for a very homely feel.

The listing on Zoopla, by Whitehornes Estate Agents, describes the property as a "fabulous, three bedroomed first floor apartment" which is "perfect" for the professional couple or a first time buyer.

A lengthy entrance hall runs deep into the flat, providing access to bedrooms one and two - before them is the modern shower room, which is fitted with a toilet, sink and, of course, a shower.

If you turn left after coming into the front door, you will find yourself looking at a short staircase. This leads up to a mezzanine, which houses a dressing room and a spacious bedroom.

The bedroom has a railing, which allows you to look down on the open plan living/kitchen/dining area below. This space is really bright and spacious, in part thanks to the enormous windows to the exterior side.

