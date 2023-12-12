The townhouses were restored in line with the Heart of the City development in Sheffield city centre.

Three "beautifully restored" townhouses with views over the Peace Gardens and down The Moor are for sale in Sheffield city centre.

They are three of four townhouses found in Laycock House on Cross Burgess Street being sold by Redbrik.

1 Laycock House is a two bedroom property on the market for £310,000. It is the largest, by floor area, of the three remaining townhouses.

4 Laycock House has three bedrooms and two bathrooms set over three floors. It is still available with a guide price of £305,000.

5 Laycock House is the last remaining home. It is also three bedrooms and two bathrooms, but is slightly larger than No. 4. It is for sale at £315,000.

Each of these properties share a consistent, modern look - best captured by the images of the kitchens and bathroom.

1 . Heart of the City These two and three bedroom townhouses were restored as part of the Heart of the City project and are now ready to be sold. (Photo courtesy of Redbrik) Photo Sales

2 . Great location The homes look out over the Peace Gardens in Sheffield city centre and are just up the road from The Moor. (Photo courtesy of Redbrik) Photo Sales

3 . Modern The townhouses have very modern interiors, as shown in this bathroom. (Photo courtesy of Redbrik) Photo Sales

4 . Kitchens The kitchens come with induction hobs, dishwashers and double ovens. (Photo courtesy of Redbrik) Photo Sales