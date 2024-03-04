News you can trust since 1887
9 charming Sheffield photos inside city centre flat directly above popular Orchard Square shopping precinct

Orchard Square is one of the most popular food, drink and shopping locations in the city centre.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 4th Mar 2024, 13:44 GMT

An "enchanting" one bedroom flat has been listed for sale in Sheffield city centre in an excellent location for one of the area's most popular food and drink locations.

The apartment, which currently has a tenant in situ, is found on the upper floors of the Orchard Chambers on Church Street - directly next to the Orchard Square shopping precinct - in what the Zoopla listing describes as a "bouyant city centre".

It is an excellent purchase option for potential landlords at £110,000 and is being promoted by Blundells ahead of its sale at auction.

A central hallway provides access to all the rooms, including the bathroom, bedroom, kitchen and living room. Despite having a door for both the kitchen and the living room, the two areas are found in one space.

The bathroom is well-equipped and the entire flat seems perfect for a young professional working in the city.

1. Orchard Square

Blundells are promoting a charming one bedroom flat next to the popular Orchard Square shopping centre in Sheffield. Photo: Zoopla

The hallway offers access to each and every room in the apartment

2. Hall

The hallway offers access to each and every room in the apartment Photo: Zoopla

An open plan kitchen/living room provides a versatile, efficient space.

3. Kitchen

An open plan kitchen/living room provides a versatile, efficient space. Photo: Zoopla

The kitchen benefits from a lot of storage and loads of natural light.

4. Big windows

The kitchen benefits from a lot of storage and loads of natural light. Photo: Zoopla

