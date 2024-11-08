Known as ‘The Old Church House’, this home has been described as “a unique, historically rich property with original architectural features” on Zoopla.

The conversion has created a modern home which blends perfectly with colours of the original stained glass windows and the building shape.

The huge doorway opens into an entrance hall, offering access to the rest of the ground floor. This includes an open plan living/dining room, a bedroom, wet room, and a modern breakfast kitchen.

Stairs to the first floor can be found in the living room. Three bedrooms, including the master, are found on the first floor. The master bedroom is the largest and has a dressing room with one of the original windows at the end.

A large bathroom is also found on the first floor, as well as bedrooms two and three.

To the rear is a lovely, patio garden with an outdoor seating space for al fresco dining and cooking. The property also features outbuildings including a shed, storage building and workshop.

There is a significant amount of off-road parking to the front of the house, which is on the market for with a guide price between £600,000 to £625,000.