9 exciting Sheffield photos of the city's cheapest houses up for sale at Christmas - including in Page Hall
Sometimes you really can find a steal on the Sheffield housing market.
High house prices is all we hear about nowadays and how difficult it has become to escape renting and own a home.
Some of our readers will be able to remember a time when £50,000 was enough to get you a decent family home to stay in - but now, those sorts of prices are towards the very bottom of what you could be asked to pay for a home and often come needing modernisation and improvements.
It makes most of Sheffield's cheapest properties a brilliant investment for a developer or prospective landlord hoping to build a rental income in the city - but it can also present the opportunity to find a project home, something you can put time into and really make your own.
If anyone was thinking about browsing that end of the Steel City's property market, then you're in luck. We've compiled a gallery containing some of the bungalows, terraced and semi-detached homes with the lowest asking prices in Sheffield.