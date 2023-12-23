Sometimes you really can find a steal on the Sheffield housing market.

High house prices is all we hear about nowadays and how difficult it has become to escape renting and own a home.

Some of our readers will be able to remember a time when £50,000 was enough to get you a decent family home to stay in - but now, those sorts of prices are towards the very bottom of what you could be asked to pay for a home and often come needing modernisation and improvements.

It makes most of Sheffield's cheapest properties a brilliant investment for a developer or prospective landlord hoping to build a rental income in the city - but it can also present the opportunity to find a project home, something you can put time into and really make your own.

If anyone was thinking about browsing that end of the Steel City's property market, then you're in luck. We've compiled a gallery containing some of the bungalows, terraced and semi-detached homes with the lowest asking prices in Sheffield.

1 . Lee Road - £75,000 This two bedroom bungalow has both front and rear gardens. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla) Photo Sales

2 . Wordsworth Avenue - £75,000 Starting at £75,000, this two-bed semi is available to purchase through auction at Reeds Rain. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla) Photo Sales

3 . Robey Street - £75,000 This terraced home has a tenant in situ, making it an excellent investment opportunity. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla) Photo Sales

4 . Inkersall Drive - £75,000 This is the cheapest property available in Sheffield on Purplebricks, since its first listing it has been reduced 25%. (Photo courtesy of Purplebricks) Photo Sales