The property has been added onto Zoopla and the listing has a guide price of £750,000.

It is set back from the roadside with a good sized driveway at the front, but, as the listing says, “this unassuming property reveals its true charm upon entry”.

A spacious entrance hall provides two points of entry to the huge kitchen/dining room. Natural light floods this space through the large window and bi-fold doors to the rear.

From the kitchen space, you can access a shower room, living room and study, the first downstairs bedroom, and a utility room, which further leads to a second bedroom.

The stairs in the entrance hall take you up to the final three bedrooms in the house, including the master bedroom which is accompanied by a dressing room. A large, four-piece bathroom is also found on the first floor.

Outside, the rear garden has a large paved area - perfect for setting out tables and chairs to enjoy some al-fresco dining or hosting friends.

Worrall is a village found a short distance from Middlewood and Wadsley in S6. It is surrounded by green fields and parks and has a number of popular local businesses.