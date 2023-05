A stunning shed in Sheffield which features a rooftop garden, bug hotel and plenty of practical storage space impressed judges when it was crowned ‘Shed of the Year’ in 2018.

George Smallwood’s self-sustaining shed won the shed world’s top prize, the Shed of the Year after wowing judges and the public with how it provided the perfect ecosystem for plants, bugs and other creatures to survive.

George has since moved house and is taking on a new project, with a larger canvas, but the shed’s current owner, Anthony Li, invited The Star to revisit it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Take a tour with us to see if you can pick up any tips on how to improve your garden shed.