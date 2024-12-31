Sheffield houses: Seven of the most expensive houses for sale in Sheffield - all over £1,000,000

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 31st Dec 2024, 07:03 GMT

For many, owning a home worth seven-figures will be a dream.

In Sheffield, we do not get many houses worth £1,000,000 or more come to the market and when they do, they are often on the market for some weeks.

However, many of us do enjoy a look inside some of the high-end properties in our area.

The Star has collated a gallery of seven of the most expensive houses in Sheffield, all currently listed for sale.

Take a look.

1. Doe Lea Farm - £1,375,000

2. Kiveton Lane, Todwick - £1,100,000

3. Dore Road - £1,125,000

4. Coppice House Farm - £2,300,000

