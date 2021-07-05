Semi-detached Sheffield home with 'huge potential' up for sale - for just £45, 000
A two bed semi-detached house in Sheffield is to be auctioned with a starting price of £45,000.
The house is on Westnall Terrace, Shiregreen, and is said to have huge potential although it is in need of refurbishment throughout.
Auction House South Yorkshire says the property has a large wrap around garden which could be used to extend the property or make a driveway.
For details https://www.auctionhouse.co.uk/southyorkshire/auction/lot/109140 or call 0114 223 0777.
The online auction is on July 29 and bidders must register.