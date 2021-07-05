Semi-detached Sheffield home with 'huge potential' up for sale - for just £45, 000

The house is on Westnall Terrace, Shiregreen, and is said to have huge potential although it is in need of refurbishment throughout.

Auction House South Yorkshire says the property has a large wrap around garden which could be used to extend the property or make a driveway.

For details https://www.auctionhouse.co.uk/southyorkshire/auction/lot/109140 or call 0114 223 0777.

