Semi-detached Sheffield home with 'huge potential' up for sale - for just £45, 000

A two bed semi-detached house in Sheffield is to be auctioned with a starting price of £45,000.

By Rob Hollingworth
Monday, 5th July 2021, 2:27 pm

The house is on Westnall Terrace, Shiregreen, and is said to have huge potential although it is in need of refurbishment throughout.

Auction House South Yorkshire says the property has a large wrap around garden which could be used to extend the property or make a driveway.

For details https://www.auctionhouse.co.uk/southyorkshire/auction/lot/109140 or call 0114 223 0777.

The house on Westnall Terrace, Shiregreen, is in need of renovation.

The online auction is on July 29 and bidders must register.

