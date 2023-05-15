See what's on offer in upcoming auction, including luxury designer goods

​The Costume, Accessories and Textiles Sale at Tennants Auctioneers on May 26 will include a good offering of antique quilts, which are still much in demand at auction.

A circa 1870 French Fashion Doll and an early 20th Century Bisque Head Doll – estimate: £600-800.

Leading the colourful array of quilts is an unusual early 19th century cotton coverlet, which incorporates a delicate sampler into the centre of the design (estimate: £500-800 plus buyer’s premium).

The sampler, which depicts Adam and Eve, is signed Martha Curchin and is dated 1826.

The same hand most likely made the rest of the fine quilt too, which features intricate appliqué flowers and animals, and it will be sold alongside a further sampler worked by Sally Cole Curchin.

Detail from an early 19th Century Cotton Coverlet with Sampler – estimate: £500-800 plus buyer’s premium.

There were numerous Curchins recorded around the Newark area in the 19th century, and indeed this was where the current vendor purchased the quilt.

A similar fine early 19th century cotton appliqué bed cover from the same collection is offered with an estimate of £400-600.

Also incuded in the sale is a good private collection of late 19th and early 20th century quilts from Great Britain, the United States and Canada, including a vibrant silk log cabin quilt made circa 1890 (estimate: £250-350): from another vendor are quilts from Cumbria, such as a cotton patchwork example (estimate: £300-500).

Again, with North West interest, are two pairs of early 20th century crewelwork curtains, depicting a tree of life adorned with large exotic flower heads and birds.

Section of three Louis Vuitton 80 Monogrammed Canvas Suitcases – estimates starting at £700-1,000

The curtains once hung in the Billiard Room at Whittington Hall, Kirkby Lonsdale and are offered with an estimate of £300-500.

Among the luxury designer goods in the sale are a selection of Louis Vuitton luggage, including three Louis Vuitton 80 Monogrammed Canvas Suitcases, sold separately with estimates starting at £700-1,000.

An interesting collection of 1990s designer outfits are also on offer, which belonged to Janet Menzies, a London journalist.

Alongside fine dresses by the likes of Versace, Lacroix and Herve Leger is a circa 1996 Alexander McQueen Black Leather Jacket from the Bondage Collection which won McQueen designer of the year (estimate: £200-300).

A wide variety of 20th century costume will also be on offer, alongside a collection of modern perfumes, and a good selection of dolls that includes a circa 1870 French fashion doll with an estimate of £600-800, and a collection of 1960s and 1970s Sasha dolls.