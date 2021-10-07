See inside this unique listed home for sale near Sheffield - complete with an amazing David Bowie artwork on the wall

The four bedroom detached house is on Main Street, Anston, and is described as a renovated, grade two listed, stone built family residence.
It is for sale with Purplebricks and the property brochure says there is spacious accommodation including a reception hall, cloakroom and generous lounge/fitted dining kitchen.
There are four double bedrooms, one with en-suite, and a family bathroom. At the front of the property is a patio area, lawned garden and garden shed. At the back, is parking for several vehicles.
For more details visit https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/4-bedroom-detached-house-sheffield-109503