See inside this stunning £600k Sheffield home set within a former hospital - and boasting access to a communal tennis court

The four bedroom mews is in King Edwards, a gated development in the Rivelin Valley, which was King Edward VII orthopaedic hospital.

The hospital was built in 1912 and owed its existence to the fondness Sheffield people had for King Edward VII who died in 1910. On his death, a fund was set up and the population of the city also contributed money towards his memory with organisers saying the money should be used to build a hospital school for children.

It closed in 1992 and was converted into a mix of apartments and mews type properties, surrounded by landscaped grounds including a gym and tennis court for the residents exclusive use.

The mews features an elegant reception room, two bathrooms, garage and parking space, with patio and communal gardens. It is on the market with Purplebricks and for details visit https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/4-bedroom-mews-house-sheffield-1170096

1. Patio The patio is a lovely space, perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Photo: Purplebricks Buy photo

2. En-suite This en-suite bathroom to the master bedroom has a walk-in shower, sink and fitted units. Photo: Purplebricks Buy photo

3. Bedroom Bedroom two is a double and has great storage space. Photo: Purplebricks Buy photo

4. Terrace Outside there is a lovely stone flagged, south facing sun terrace. Photo: Purplebricks Buy photo