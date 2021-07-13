See inside this stunning detached bungalow near Sheffield with its own sun room - on the market for £500, 000
A detached bungalow described as stunning with a sunroom is on the market for £500,000.
The three bedroom bungalow is on Gill Close, Wickersley, and the online brochure says it is superb throughout.
Agent Purplebricks says: “Stands on a good sized plot in this sought after area.” Features include an open plan kitchen diner, a sunroom/family room,
driveway leading to garage, landscaped front and rear gardens and two luxury bathrooms.
For more details visit https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/3-bedroom-detached-bungalow-wickersley-1197604
