See inside this stunning detached bungalow near Sheffield with its own sun room - on the market for £500, 000

The three bedroom bungalow is on Gill Close, Wickersley, and the online brochure says it is superb throughout.

Agent Purplebricks says: “Stands on a good sized plot in this sought after area.” Features include an open plan kitchen diner, a sunroom/family room,

driveway leading to garage, landscaped front and rear gardens and two luxury bathrooms.

For more details visit https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/3-bedroom-detached-bungalow-wickersley-1197604

To read more about property join our Facebook group all about the subject – click https://www.facebook.com/groups/thestarproperty to become a member. And to read more great articles on homes and gardens, please visit the dedicated section of The Star’s website.

1. Superb The brochure says: "First to view this detached bungalow will buy. Superb throughout, situated in the heart of Wickersley, this sought after area." Photo: Purplebricks Buy photo

2. Lounge The lounge has a bow window to the front and a feature fireplace. There's plenty of space to relax in. Photo: Purplebricks Buy photo