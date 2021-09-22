See inside this 'perfect family home' in Sheffield overlooking beautiful woodland - on sale for £220k

The semi-detached house on Blackburn Drive, Burncross, is said to have well presented decor throughout, a generous garden and off road parking.
It is being marketed by Purplebricks and the brochure describes the house as being on a highly desirable road.
The property brochure adds: “Overlooking open woodland is this very well presented three bedroom semi detached home, which would be perfect for young families and first time buyers alike.”
Other features include an extended kitchen and conservatory and spacious family garden with decking.
For more detail visit https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/3-bedroom-semi-detached-house-sheffield-1234284