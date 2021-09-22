See inside this 'perfect family home' in Sheffield overlooking beautiful woodland - on sale for £220k

The semi-detached house on Blackburn Drive, Burncross, is said to have well presented decor throughout, a generous garden and off road parking.

It is being marketed by Purplebricks and the brochure describes the house as being on a highly desirable road.

The property brochure adds: “Overlooking open woodland is this very well presented three bedroom semi detached home, which would be perfect for young families and first time buyers alike.”

Other features include an extended kitchen and conservatory and spacious family garden with decking.

For more detail visit https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/3-bedroom-semi-detached-house-sheffield-1234284

1. Lawn The lawn and perimeter hedge give a great green balance to the garden.. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

2. Family home The property is described as the perfect family home by the Purplebricks brochure. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

3. Kitchen The breakfasting kitchen has a range of wall/base units and complimentary worktops. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

4. Bedroom There are two spacious double bedrooms and a further single bedroom. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales