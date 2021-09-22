At the back of the house is a sizeable private garden, with access from the conservatory.

See inside this 'perfect family home' in Sheffield overlooking beautiful woodland - on sale for £220k

A three bed property described as the perfect family home overlooking open woodland in Sheffield is for sale at £220,000.

By Rob Hollingworth
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 10:44 am

The semi-detached house on Blackburn Drive, Burncross, is said to have well presented decor throughout, a generous garden and off road parking.

It is being marketed by Purplebricks and the brochure describes the house as being on a highly desirable road.

The property brochure adds: “Overlooking open woodland is this very well presented three bedroom semi detached home, which would be perfect for young families and first time buyers alike.”

Other features include an extended kitchen and conservatory and spacious family garden with decking.

For more detail visit https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/3-bedroom-semi-detached-house-sheffield-1234284

1. Lawn

The lawn and perimeter hedge give a great green balance to the garden..

Photo: Purplebricks

2. Family home

The property is described as the perfect family home by the Purplebricks brochure.

Photo: Purplebricks

3. Kitchen

The breakfasting kitchen has a range of wall/base units and complimentary worktops.

Photo: Purplebricks

4. Bedroom

There are two spacious double bedrooms and a further single bedroom.

Photo: Purplebricks

