See inside this fabulous detached home in Sheffield with an orangery and stunning gardens - on the market for just over £1.5m

The home is called Croftside and is on Whirlow Croft, a private road in the sought after suburb of Whirlow in Sheffield

It is on the market with Redbrik and is featured on Zoopla, which says the home is in a stunning location.

The brochure says features include a bespoke designed breakfast kitchen with integrated appliances, Flos lighting and granite worktops. The orangery has access to the garden and there is potential for secondary accommodation.

Other features the brochure picks out are beautifully appointed double bedrooms, all en suite with Villeroy and Boch fittings, bespoke designed utility with wet hanging/washing area, storage and appliances.

The brochure says: “Stunning South-facing landscaped grounds with lawns and seating areas, CCTV and alarm.”

There is electric gated entrance with intercom/video, double garage and paved driveway with parking for five cars. On the ground floor there is wet underfloor heating.

In detail, the brochure says: “A fabulous home. Croftside is situated on a private road, with a gated entrance offering security and peace of mind. The property enjoys an enviable position with beautiful south-facing landscaped gardens.

“Luxury accommodation. The property has been finished to the highest standard, thoughtfully designed with modern family life in mind.“Perfect for a growing family, the reception rooms can provide both a formal setting, or a relaxed space for family time.“A fabulous second floor living area provides the opportunity for secondary accommodation for a dependant relative or teenager.“Oak flooring, Travertine tiling and Villeroy and Boch fittings are some of the key features alongside bespoke fitted furniture & storage systems.”As for the location, the brochure says: “Whirlow is one of Sheffield's most sought-after suburbs. You're a short drive from the Peak District and have numerous stunning countryside walks on your doorstep.“The area is serviced by excellent transport links, including key bus routes into the city centre. There are a number of highly regarded schools nearby, both public & private, for all ages.“It's a great position for anyone looking to locate close to the city's hospitals and universities.”

Tom Parker, consumer spokesperson at Zoopla, adds: “Located in a stunning location a short drive from the Peak District, this spacious family home has a lot to offer buyers including a south facing garden and cinema room. It’s also near a number of highly regarded schools and Ecclesall Woods, which has many scenic walks.”

Whirlow is known for having a high proportion of large impressive houses, many of which were built by Sheffield's nouveau riche in the Victorian era. They prospered as Sheffield became a wealthy city as a result of its industrial development.

Parkhead Hall a Grade II listed building was built in 1865 by the architect JB Mitchell-Withers for his own use, the steel magnate Sir Robert Hadfield lived there between 1898 and 1939.

Whirlow Hall Farm stands on the site of the old Whirlow Hall, the seat of the Brights, an ancient Whirlow family who lived in the area as early as the 14th century. The present building dates from 1843 and is the site of the Whirlow Hall Farm Trust.

For property details visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/58415256/

1. Landscaped The brochure says: "Stunning south-facing landscaped grounds with lawns and seating areas, CCTV and alarm.

2. Bedroom This is one of six double bedrooms, which the brochure says are beautifully appointed.

3. Enviable The property enjoys an enviable position in Whirlow. one of Sheffield's most sought-after suburbs. You're a short drive from the Peak District and have numerous stunning countryside walks on your doorstep.

4. Living area A fabulous second floor living area provides the opportunity for secondary accommodation for a dependant relative or teenager.