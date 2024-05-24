A “stunning” detached family home labelled as a “must view” by estate agents has been listed for sale.

Found on a private road off of Doncaster Road in Thrybergh, Rotherham, this five bedroom mega-home is filled with modern features.

It has a lot of large windows bringing in floods of natural light. The walls are bright whites reflecting the light back into the room and filling all corners.

The kitchen is found in an open plan room with a dining area. A kitchen island is found in a central position with stools at the edge creating a breakfast bar area.

The five bedrooms are upstairs on the first floor. Bedrooms one and two come with en-suites, whilst a four-piece bathroom off the landing provides those essential facilities to the rest of the household.

It is listed for sale for between £675,000 and £700,000.

