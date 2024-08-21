Brampton Hall is an “outstanding character property” in the “idyllic village location” of Brampton-en-le-Morthern, Rotherham. It is listed with Blundells who have said the house “oozes charm” throughout.

The accommodation is set over three floors. The ground floor consists of an entrance hall, dining room, breakfast kitchen and living room.

Three of the five bedrooms are on the first floor. One is accompanied by an en-suite and a walk-in wardrobe. There are two other bedrooms on the first floor and a main bathroom.

On the second floor you will find a w.c, two more bedrooms and the study.

Brampton Hall is surrounded by “picturesque landscaped gardens” and has a secure gated driveway and a double detached garage.

1 . The grade II listed Brampton Hall