A very grand bungalow in a small residential hamlet in Rotherham has been listed for sale for £750,000.

Found in Brookhouse, this four bedroom property has been described as a “perfect blend of comfort and elegance” by the listing on Purplebricks.

There are four spacious bedrooms and four bathrooms, including three en-suites. The interior has a lovely contemporary finish which is best shown in the open plan kitchen/dining room to the rear.

This room has bi-folding doors which open fully to allow a flood of natural light and create a seamless transition to the incredible rear garden.

A small stream running alongside the lawns and woodland to the rear create a lovely, “picturesque” space to relax and enjoy good weather with family and friends.

1 . Brookhouse This Rotherham bungalow has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

2 . Modern interior Estate agents Purplebricks have said the house is a "perfect blend of comfort and elegance".

3 . Open plan space The house has a bright kitchen/dining room to the rear.

4 . Kitchen The kitchen is modern and features lots of storage space, two ovens and a lovely kitchen island.