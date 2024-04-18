Rotherham houses: 11 grand photos inside four bedroom bungalow not far from Sheffield with a stunning garden

It is found in Brookhouse, near Laughton-en-le-Morthen, in rural Rotherham.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 18th Apr 2024, 12:44 BST

A very grand bungalow in a small residential hamlet in Rotherham has been listed for sale for £750,000.

Found in Brookhouse, this four bedroom property has been described as a “perfect blend of comfort and elegance” by the listing on Purplebricks.

There are four spacious bedrooms and four bathrooms, including three en-suites. The interior has a lovely contemporary finish which is best shown in the open plan kitchen/dining room to the rear.

This room has bi-folding doors which open fully to allow a flood of natural light and create a seamless transition to the incredible rear garden.

A small stream running alongside the lawns and woodland to the rear create a lovely, “picturesque” space to relax and enjoy good weather with family and friends.

This Rotherham bungalow has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

1. Brookhouse

This Rotherham bungalow has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Estate agents Purplebricks have said the house is a "perfect blend of comfort and elegance".

2. Modern interior

Estate agents Purplebricks have said the house is a "perfect blend of comfort and elegance".

The house has a bright kitchen/dining room to the rear.

3. Open plan space

The house has a bright kitchen/dining room to the rear.

The kitchen is modern and features lots of storage space, two ovens and a lovely kitchen island.

4. Kitchen

The kitchen is modern and features lots of storage space, two ovens and a lovely kitchen island.

