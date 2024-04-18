A very grand bungalow in a small residential hamlet in Rotherham has been listed for sale for £750,000.
Found in Brookhouse, this four bedroom property has been described as a “perfect blend of comfort and elegance” by the listing on Purplebricks.
There are four spacious bedrooms and four bathrooms, including three en-suites. The interior has a lovely contemporary finish which is best shown in the open plan kitchen/dining room to the rear.
This room has bi-folding doors which open fully to allow a flood of natural light and create a seamless transition to the incredible rear garden.
A small stream running alongside the lawns and woodland to the rear create a lovely, “picturesque” space to relax and enjoy good weather with family and friends.
