There are two neighbourhoods within Rotherham where the average home will set you back less than £100,000, according to new data, and another eight where it will cost you under £150,000.

We’ve analysed the latest house price figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) to produce this list of the cheapest places across Rotherham to buy a house.

The figures we have used are the median sold prices for all houses during the year ending in March 2024, based on Land Registry data, published by the ONS.

The neighbourhoods are listed in reverse order, from most expensive to cheapest.

1 . Brinsworth - £175,000 In Brinsworth, the average price paid for a house during the year ending March 2024 was £175,000. That was the 19th lowest figure in Rotherham | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Dinnington - £170,000 In Dinnington, the average price paid for a house during the year ending March 2024 was £170,000. That was the 18th lowest figure in Rotherham | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Swinton North In Swinton North, the average price paid for a house during the year ending March 2024 was £168,750. That was the 17th lowest figure in Rotherham | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales