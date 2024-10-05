Rotherham house prices: The 19 cheapest places to buy a home in Rotherham, including Rawmarsh

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 5th Oct 2024, 05:00 GMT

House prices in Rotherham vary hugely, from nearly £250,000 in the most expensive neighbourhood to less than £90,000,

There are two neighbourhoods within Rotherham where the average home will set you back less than £100,000, according to new data, and another eight where it will cost you under £150,000.

We’ve analysed the latest house price figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) to produce this list of the cheapest places across Rotherham to buy a house.

The figures we have used are the median sold prices for all houses during the year ending in March 2024, based on Land Registry data, published by the ONS.

The neighbourhoods are listed in reverse order, from most expensive to cheapest.

In Brinsworth, the average price paid for a house during the year ending March 2024 was £175,000. That was the 19th lowest figure in Rotherham

1. Brinsworth - £175,000

In Brinsworth, the average price paid for a house during the year ending March 2024 was £175,000. That was the 19th lowest figure in Rotherham | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
In Dinnington, the average price paid for a house during the year ending March 2024 was £170,000. That was the 18th lowest figure in Rotherham

2. Dinnington - £170,000

In Dinnington, the average price paid for a house during the year ending March 2024 was £170,000. That was the 18th lowest figure in Rotherham | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
In Swinton North, the average price paid for a house during the year ending March 2024 was £168,750. That was the 17th lowest figure in Rotherham

3. Swinton North

In Swinton North, the average price paid for a house during the year ending March 2024 was £168,750. That was the 17th lowest figure in Rotherham | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
In Swinton South, the average price paid for a house during the year ending March 2024 was £165,000. That was the 16th lowest figure in Rotherham

4. Swinton South - £165,000

In Swinton South, the average price paid for a house during the year ending March 2024 was £165,000. That was the 16th lowest figure in Rotherham | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:RotherhamHOUSE pricesSouth YorkshireOffice for National StatisticsData
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice